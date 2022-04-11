GV Scholar’s Awards for International Students in USA

Receiving a scholarship gives students enough time to focus on their education. That’s why Grand View University is offering GV Scholar’s Awards opportunity for the academic session 2022/2023.

The educational grant is open to first-year international students who enroll in any undergradscuate or master’s degree program at the university.

Grand View University is a private liberal arts university in Des Moines, Iowa, founded in 1896 and affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. It offers 40+ undergraduate majors and four master’s degree programs. Grand View University has more than 40 campus clubs and organizations that represent various interests.

Why choose to study at Grand View University? Grand View University engages, prepares, and enables students to reach their full potential and serve their communities. Grand View University’s core values serve as a basis for teachers, staff, and students to execute the institution’s mission and vision.

Application Deadline: The university accepts and reviews applications on a rolling basis. However, the applicants are requested to observe course-specific application and documents submission deadlines.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Grand View University

Course Level: Undergraduate or Master‘s degree

Awards: $11,000

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students can apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate programmes offered at Grand View can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be first-year students at Grand View.

The applicants must have met the academic criteria to be accepted to Grand View.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for this award, students must use the university portal to apply for admission at Grand View. Awardees for the scholarship will be considered on the basis of the admission application.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official transcripts

Declaration of financial resources

Copy of passport

Letter of recommendation

Statement of purpose letter

Professional resume

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have graduated high school or have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 2.75/4.00.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL – 69

IELTS – 6.0

PTE – 48

Duolingo – 95

Benefits

Grand View will present the selected students with scholarship awards worth $11,000 towards the cost of the study programme.

