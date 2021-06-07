Global Opportunities Regional Scholarships at University of Wolverhampton, UK

The University of Wolverhampton is landing a helping hand to international students by offering them the Global Opportunities Regional Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

This programme will support the full-time undergraduate or postgraduate study of twenty international students who belong to Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa, East Asia and Pakistan, Europe, and America at the University of Wolverhampton.

The University of Wolverhampton is a public university ranked 801st in World University Rankings by Times Higher Education with an overall score of 4.2 stars. It is believed to be a learning community that promotes excellence, innovation, and creativity and is solidly committed to being an agent for social inclusion and social change.

Why should you choose to study at the University of Wolverhampton? The four-star awarded university in the latest QS Stars International Rating System is an internationally recognized university with modern facilities that ensure world-class education. The teaching excellence framework makes the students of Wolverhampton more employable than ever. It has achieved 96% employability of graduates.

Application Deadline: 31st July 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Wolverhampton

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Award: £3,000

Number of Awards: 20

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International applicants from Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and North Africa, East Asia and Pakistan, Europe, and America are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students are eligible to select any undergraduate or postgraduate taught programme at the University of Wolverhampton.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be accepted and hold an offer for a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate taught programme.

The applicants must be paying an international tuition fee.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are required to submit an admission application on the university portal. Students who wish to apply for the opportunity are required to submit a 500-word statement on how they would benefit from this application and submit it via mail to international@wlv.ac.uk with a subject line ‘Global Opportunities Regional Award’ and the student ID number.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official transcripts

Statement of Purpose

Bank Statements (Parents/Personal)

Interview

Academic References

Passport Copy

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to hold at least a minimum of ABB at A Level or equivalent qualification to be admitted at the University of Wolverhampton.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 0 with no less than 5.5 in any component

TOEFL – 79 overall with no less than 19 in all four skills

PTE Academic – 54 with no less than 51 in all skills

CAE – Level B2

CPE – Pass

Trinity College London ISE 11- B2 Pass

Wolverhampton English Proficiency Exam (WEPE) – 6.0 with no less than 5.5 in any component

Benefits

Winners of this application will be provided £3,000 per year for the complete duration of their applied programme to conduct their study at the university.

