Global Opportunities Regional Scholarships at University of Wolverhampton, UK

The University of Wolverhampton is landing a helping hand to international students by offering them the Global Opportunities Regional Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.
This programme will support the full-time undergraduate or postgraduate study of twenty international students who belong to Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa, East Asia and Pakistan, Europe, and America at the University of Wolverhampton.
The University of Wolverhampton is a public university ranked 801st in World University Rankings by Times Higher Education with an overall score of 4.2 stars. It is believed to be a learning community that promotes excellence, innovation, and creativity and is solidly committed to being an agent for social inclusion and social change.
Why should you choose to study at the University of Wolverhampton? The four-star awarded university in the latest QS Stars International Rating System is an internationally recognized university with modern facilities that ensure world-class education. The teaching excellence framework makes the students of Wolverhampton more employable than ever. It has achieved 96% employability of graduates.
Application Deadline: 31st July 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: University of Wolverhampton
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate and Postgraduate
Award: £3,000
Number of Awards: 20
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in the United Kingdom
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: International applicants from Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and North Africa, East Asia and Pakistan, Europe, and America are eligible to apply.
Eligible Course or Subjects: Students are eligible to select any undergraduate or postgraduate taught programme at the University of Wolverhampton.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
The applicants must be accepted and hold an offer for a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate taught programme.
The applicants must be paying an international tuition fee.
How to Apply
How to Apply: The applicants are required to submit an admission application on the university portal. Students who wish to apply for the opportunity are required to submit a 500-word statement on how they would benefit from this application and submit it via mail to international@wlv.ac.uk with a subject line ‘Global Opportunities Regional Award’ and the student ID number.
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
Official transcripts
Statement of Purpose
Bank Statements (Parents/Personal)
Interview
Academic References
Passport Copy
Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to hold at least a minimum of ABB at A Level or equivalent qualification to be admitted at the University of Wolverhampton.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
IELTS – 0 with no less than 5.5 in any component
TOEFL – 79 overall with no less than 19 in all four skills
PTE Academic – 54 with no less than 51 in all skills
CAE – Level B2
CPE – Pass
Trinity College London ISE 11- B2 Pass
Wolverhampton English Proficiency Exam (WEPE) – 6.0 with no less than 5.5 in any component
Benefits
Winners of this application will be provided £3,000 per year for the complete duration of their applied programme to conduct their study at the university.
