Global English Language Scholarships at Teesside University, UK

To help international students fulfill their dream of studying abroad, Teeside University is offering the Global English Language Scholarships in the UK.

This programme is open for sponsored and self-funding international students paying international tuition fees for any undertaken full-time foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and postgraduate research programme at TU. It is a merit-based opportunity receivable by students that score the required marks on an IELTS test.

Situated in North Yorkshire in North East England, Teesside University is a public university ranked 801 in World University Rankings by Times Higher Education and has an overall score of 4.1 stars fostering creativity and innovation. It is deeply committed to sustainability and the protection of our environment.

Why should you study at Teesside University? Teesside is a high-performing global university anchored in the Tees Valley, inspiring confidence in the community and providing learning opportunities for all. It is a leading University with an international reputation for academic excellence that provides an outstanding student and learning experience underpinned by research, enterprise, and the professions.

Application Deadline: 31st July 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Teesside University

Department: NA

Course Level: All levels of study

Award: £2,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Entrants from all countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and postgraduate research programmes available at the TU are eligible.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be full-time students on foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and postgraduate research programmes.

They must be in their first year of study.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The candidates can either apply through the UCAS portal or the university application portal. Winners of the support will be considered on the academic credibility f the applicant. No separate application for the opportunity is needed.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official transcripts of High school/College degree

Passport size photo

Health Insurance

Financial support documents

Statement of Purpose

Copy of Passport ID pages

Admission Requirements: The students must score 70% or above in their previous years of study to be admitted to TU.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 0.5 and above

Benefits

Teesside University will provide the students £1,500 or £2,000 towards the cost of study of the applied foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and postgraduate research programmes.

