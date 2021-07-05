GCU Early Payment Scholarships for International Students in UK

Accomplish your educational goals with the Early Payment Scholarships offered by the Glasgow Caledonian University in the UK. The program is open to all international applicants.

The advantages of this application will be extended to international students who have applied to undertake an undergraduate program at GCU. The winning individual will receive a discount of 5% for early payment of the fee.

Glasgow Caledonian University, a public university ranking at 601st in World University Rankings by Times Higher Education, means to provide a structure to support the delivery of world-leading research, increased business development, and growth in our international networks. It has successfully scored 4.1 on five stars for favoring student experience.

Why choose to study at Glasgow Caledonian University? Glasgow Caledonian University is focused on students. It encourages the type of creativity and curiosity the students must have to meet their full potential and go above and beyond to become part of a bigger movement for change. GCU is known for its excellent student support services that give the students a chance to be innovative. The university is about more than lectures, study halls, and industry placements.

Application Deadline: 1st August 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Glasgow Caledonian University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: 5

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can undertake an undergraduate-level course or subject taught at GCU.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be accepted in the applied programme and pay an international fee for the same.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested students must apply to the programme through the student portal established by the university. The applicants will be considered if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official academic transcripts

Personal statement

Letter of Recommendation/ Reference Letter

Work experience

Copy of passport

Admission Requirements: The students must have completed 12 years of school education to be admitted to a UG programme at GCU.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.0

TOEFL IBT – 78

PTE – 54

CAE – Grade C

Benefits

The applicants will receive a discount of 5% if fees are over £5,000 towards the applied undergraduate programme from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Apply Now