Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships in Germany 2021

The United Nations University – Institute for Environment & Human Security and Geography Department of the University of Bonn is granting the Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships for studies in Germany.

The UNU-EHS is the academic arm of the United Nations and acts as a global think tank with an aim to carry out cutting edge research on risks and adaptation related to environmental hazards and global change.

UNU-EHS and the Department of Geography of the University of Bonn welcome candidates who have a first degree (Bachelor’s) in a higher education program in Geography or a related field. The ideal applicant possesses a robust interest or experience in working in the area of human-nature relations and risk governance in the Global South. Candidates from developing nations are strongly implored to apply.

Application Deadline: December 15

Eligible Countries: Developing Countries

Type: Masters

To be taken at: UNU-EHS and the Geography Department of the University of Bonn

Value of Awards: Fully-funded

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Area of Study: MSc degree program will be granted in Geography of Environmental Risks and Human Security.

Not interested in this particular scholarship? See other scholarships here

Eligibility for Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships in Germany

Interested applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Having at least 2 years of work experience after the Bachelor’s and before applying for Epos program (i.e. with an NGO, GO, or the private sector)

Having obtained their Bachelor’s degree not over 5 years ago

Having completed no other Master in a similar area of studies

Aiming at a career as a practitioner in a field related to a program of study

How to Apply for Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships in Germany

Applicants must complete the online application, and send their documents via e-mail to master-georisk@ehs.unu.edu

Visit The Official Website For More Information

Not interested in this particular scholarship? See other scholarships here

Application Deadline

The next program will start in October 2021.