Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships in Germany 2021

The United Nations University – Institute for Environment & Human Security and Geography Department of the University of Bonn is granting the Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships for studies in Germany.
The UNU-EHS is the academic arm of the United Nations and acts as a global think tank with an aim to carry out cutting edge research on risks and adaptation related to environmental hazards and global change.
UNU-EHS and the Department of Geography of the University of Bonn welcome candidates who have a first degree (Bachelor’s) in a higher education program in Geography or a related field. The ideal applicant possesses a robust interest or experience in working in the area of human-nature relations and risk governance in the Global South. Candidates from developing nations are strongly implored to apply.
Application Deadline: December 15
Eligible Countries: Developing Countries
Type: Masters
To be taken at: UNU-EHS and the Geography Department of the University of Bonn
Value of Awards: Fully-funded
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligible Area of Study: MSc degree program will be granted in Geography of Environmental Risks and Human Security.
Eligibility for Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships in Germany
Interested applicants must meet all the following criteria:
Having at least 2 years of work experience after the Bachelor’s and before applying for Epos program (i.e. with an NGO, GO, or the private sector)
Having obtained their Bachelor’s degree not over 5 years ago
Having completed no other Master in a similar area of studies
Aiming at a career as a practitioner in a field related to a program of study
How to Apply for Fully-Funded International Joint Scholarships in Germany
Applicants must complete the online application, and send their documents via e-mail to master-georisk@ehs.unu.edu
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Application Deadline
The next program will start in October 2021.
