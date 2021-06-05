Fully-Funded Erasmus Mundus Joint International Awards in Geospatial 2021

Applicants are invited from students who demonstrate a high degree of commitment and motivation, a strong interest, and a background in the Geospatial field.

Why should you apply for this programme? Erasmus Mundus Jointed Master Program (one of the European Commission’s Erasmus+ programmes) is a prestigious, integrated, international programme, jointly delivered by an international consortium of higher education institutions.

Application Deadline: June 10, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value of Awards: Fully-Funded

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants in their final year of a Bachelor’s degree may apply when candidates have completed the undergraduate degree (Bachelor’s or equivalent)

Applicants must hold a previous degree certificate.

Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English by submitting standardized English/instruction language test scores or a certificate confirming completion of studies (at least four semesters) in English language at a recognized post-secondary educational institution.

Also Apply: 2019 International Finance Funding At University of Otago – New Zealand

How to Apply: Applicants must enroll in the master’s degree programme at a recognized institution. After that, applicants have to complete the online application form.

Visit The Official Website For More Information