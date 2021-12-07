Free High School Diploma Online

In this post, we will be outlining some of the free high school diploma online available to you. As you may know, there are numerous reasons why students find it difficult to continue their education, ranging from financial difficulties to myriad reasons.

Whatever your reason for dropping out of high school, the good news is that you can obtain a free high school diploma online years later. Read on as we highlight certain institutions that offer free high school diplomas online.

Free High School Diploma Online

The following are examples of free high school diplomas available online:

1. COHS- Smart Horizons Career Online High School

Smart Horizons Career Online High School is the nation’s first accredited online school system, and other renowned institutions license it. Smart Horizons’ practical approach to community development is extremely clear. They collaborate with Wal-Mart, McDonald’s, and other companies to provide scholarships to employees.

Once you’ve obtained a diploma from this institution, some job opportunities available to you are office administration, childcare and education, national security, and trained protection officer

2. Excel High School

This institution is located in Plymouth, Minnesota, and it provides a free certified high school certificate online. They have a license, which has made them more trustworthy in recent years.

Their regular graduation route is 21.5 credits, with 5 courses per semester on average. They also provide an endless number of courses available at a minimal rate. Recent courses include health, science, mathematics, international languages, social science, and the arts.

3. University of Mississippi High School

University of Mississippi High School, abbreviated as UMHS, provides students with the option of enrolling in various diploma programs. They also have an AdvancED license. They provide a free certified high school diploma online that is based on the curriculum of the University of Mississippi.

4. Texas Success Academy

This academy is located in Arlington and is accredited by AdvancEd and the Texas Education Agency. As a student, you can work at your own pace, but you must attend lectures just once. Opportunities for study include corporate information management, electrical technology, accounting basics, plumbing technologies, and finance management.

5. The Keystone School

The Keystone School is located in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. They provide a Standard Pathway (course by course) and an Accelerated Pathway (for students with 12 or more transfer credits).

Each course requires at least eight weeks and no more than twelve weeks to finish. In addition, students often receive 5-6 credits every year.

They are also approved by AdvancED, the State Board of Private Licensed Schools, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

6. Indiana University High School

Indiana University High School is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. They provide College Prep as well as Standard Diploma Pathways. They also have an AdvancED license. Students must acquire at least 10 credits through IUHS. Tuition for each course is $252.

Students can offer subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Health Education, Directed Electives, and Free Electives.

7. Mizzou K-12 Online High School

Mizzou K-12 Online High School, situated in Columbia, Missouri, provides a free certified high school certificate online. They also have an AdvancED license.

The tuition for each course is $500. However, Missouri residents and U.S. residents who are accepted into the Diploma Program may be eligible for a tuition reduction of 50%.

8. Alabama Virtual Academy

This online high school provides an incredible educational experience that sparks the greatest power of learning in its students and assists them in reaching their full academic potential while studying.

This high school is one of the top ten free high schools in the country, issuing degrees to kids and charging no fees to adults.

This is a tuition-free public education program that allows pupils to receive a high-quality education while simultaneously supporting their students’ social and extracurricular activities.

9. Frontier Charter School

Frontier Charter School provides its students (homeschool families) with stunning new learning insights, upcoming innovations, and best practices.

To earn your diploma, you might apply to one of the leading free 10 high schools. T

10. Fairbanks Building Educational Success Together (BEST)

This is a school that assists parents in meeting the financial demands of their children. It is a fully subsidized education for kids from minority groups or people who choose to obtain their high school certificate later in life.

Applying for a Fairbanks Building Educational Success Together (BEST) high school diploma is fairly simple.

How To Get a High School Diploma Online Free for Adults

The majority of the online schools mentioned above are appropriate for people who want to earn their high school diploma online for free. The colleges featured below are rated the best, in addition to offering free online diploma programs. Below are some of them that made the list:

1. The Whitemore School Adult Diploma

Are you an adult seeking a low-cost option to obtain a degree? The adult diploma from Whitemore School is an excellent choice for you. Whitemore School is the world’s first well-known online high school. Based in Morgantown and licensed by AdvancED, they offer a wonderful option for students to acquire 6 credits per year. Payment plans are widely available for non-free courses. Whitemore also collaborates with high schools across the country to meet the requirements of students.

2. Brigham Young University Adult Diploma

This institution provides free instruction and allows students to enroll in a diploma course using their phones. In addition to courses priced at an average of $160, these platforms give access to humanities, education, foreign studies, engineering, and communication courses.

3. Virtual Learning Academy (VLACS)

This academy provides students with part-time and full-time online virtual learning possibilities. The length of the course determines the tuition fee. Computer science, mathematics, languages, and environmental science are among the courses available.

4. Indiana University High School

They offer college preparation as well as conventional Diploma programs. Students are required to acquire at least 10 credits. Science, health, languages, and mathematics are among the subjects covered. Tuition is approximately $252 per course.

5. James Madison High School Online

This school provides a free high school certificate online to those who desire to broaden their horizons. DEAC, AdvancED, and CHEA have accredited the school. Their diploma curriculum includes approximately 24 courses, including physics, biology, English, international geography, American history, and management. More information can be found here.

Jobs With High School Diploma

Attending college and getting a postsecondary degree is not the only way to land a well-paying, gratifying, enjoyable job. There are several job opportunities in America for persons with high school graduation.

Many entry-level, work-from-home, and high-paying occupations demand high school graduation, regardless of whether your career goals lay in healthcare, public service, retail, customer service, or a variety of other related fields.

Many typical occupations do not require a college degree; however, certification and training courses are sometimes necessary or recommended. In many circumstances, extra education leads to a higher salary and more appealing employee benefits.

Today, more opportunities than ever before are accessible to high school graduates who enter the labor force with no extra education or degrees. With college enrollments decreasing, more young people say no to large student loans and instead decide to find work immediately after graduating from high school.

If you have a high school diploma, you should initially look for an entry-level job for high school grads. After obtaining work experience and professional development, you’ll be able to land one of the greatest work-from-home or high-paying jobs for those with high school graduation.

Here are a few careers that are ideal for someone just out of high school:

Postal service worker (Average Yearly Salary: $40,152)

Retail sales associate (Average Yearly Salary: $31,000)

Home health aide (Average Yearly Salary: $24,000)

Driver (Average Yearly Salary: $29,000)

Waiter or waitress (Average Yearly Salary: $20,000)

Janitor (Average Yearly Salary: $23,000)

GED Programs Near Me

This is mostly suggested for people who are at least 16 years old and have not finished the high school test, technically known as the GED test. Students continue to receive instruction in writing, reading, social studies, science, and math. GED classes are available at Midland College in a variety of formats. These lessons provide a free online high school certificate.

Adulting Classes Online

Free online lessons broaden your horizons, boost your earning potential, and teach you new skills. Taking online free adult education programs is a terrific method to improve your job performance while also enhancing your self-esteem. We looked at the finest sites for free adult online classes and highlighted them below.

1. SBA Learning Center

Through its SBA Learning Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides a plethora of information for aspiring, new, and established business owners.

This collection of free online courses is divided into three sections: Planning Your Business, Launching Your Business, and Managing Your Business. Courses cover both basic topics like how to draft a business plan and funding choices and more advanced topics like how to sell your firm and recruit and keep staff.

2. Coursera

Coursera provides thousands of free courses from prominent colleges. If you want to take college-level classes but don’t want to spend the money to enroll in a university, here is the place to go. In most cases, these free courses do not count toward a degree. These classes, however, are as hard and fulfilling as any college course.

Coursera’s extensive course catalog is sure to include topics of interest to you, such as courses to help you advance at work, improve your resume, or go a step closer to your ideal job.

3. Learnthat.com

Learnthat.com provides people with free online tutorials in four categories: business, lifestyle, personal finance, and technology. Learnthat.com provides real-life and business skills through various video and text-based courses to help you reach your goals.

4. Learn 2 Type

Learn 2 Type is an excellent resource for improving your typing abilities, essential in today’s tech-driven environment. Use this website to test your typing speed and learn how to type faster for free.

This is an excellent resource for both beginners and those who can type but would like to improve their speed and accuracy. It’s suitable for both adults and teenagers, and it also includes Learn 2 Type for Kids and Typing for Tots courses.

5. Free Code Camp

If you want to learn how to code, Free Code Camp is a fantastic resource with a community of programmers. Learn to code, create projects, and get certified. There are thousands of videos, interactive coding tutorials, articles, and an active community forum where you can get project comments, career guidance, and encouragement, among other things.

6. Duolingo

Duolingo is a straightforward, user-friendly, and intuitive method of learning a new language. Its gamified instructional methods have you earning points for correct answers, racing against time as you finish projects, and remaining motivated with prizes.

Duolingo’s website and iOS and Android mobile apps are also free to use. If you want to avoid advertisements, upgrade to Duolingo Plus.

7. FutureLearn

FutureLearn’s programs are similar to Coursera’s, but FutureLearn’s user-friendly interface makes it simple to uncover ways to improve your professional development. To improve your management style, enroll in online communication or leadership course. Enroll in classes to advance your teaching career and abilities. Alternatively, receive healthcare training to boost your chances of landing a career in the medical industry.

Conclusion

As a high school student or an adult, you need a high school diploma; for whatever reason, such as health concerns, poor income, etc.

With a high school diploma, you are almost assured of being admitted to your desired institution for future study, as long as you complete the other admission requirements.

Additionally, you will be a top priority for businesses during job screening, which will undoubtedly improve your employability.

We hope this post did a wonderful job in highlighting some free high school diplomas online