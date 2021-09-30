Fred Auzenne Grant in USA

To encourage outstanding students in the USA, Fred Auzenne is providing the grant programme for the academic year 2022-2023.

The grant is established to benefit one undergraduate student currently attending an accredited university and/or college in the United States.

Fred Auzenne, a business leader and former armed services counterintelligence specialist from Arizona, currently serves as executive advisor of Cultural Index. Mr. Auzenne spent the early years of his career as a counterintelligence special agent with the US Army. His responsibilities in this capacity included conducting security investigations, preparing and distributing counterintelligence reports, and participating in Counterintelligence Force Protection Source Operations (CFSO).

Application Deadline: March 1, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Fred Auzenne

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: One

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: USA Students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: USA

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Undergraduate student currently attending an accredited university and/or college in the United States.

The Fred Auzenne Grant will be made to a student who shows him or herself to be academically gifted, displaying this through an approximately 800-word essay

How to Apply

How to Apply: Submit your application with the following information to info@fredauzennegrant.com:

First/Last Name

Phone Number

Mailing Address

Email Address

Graduation Date

College or university that you attend:

Current GPA

Supporting Documents: Submit an essay in approximately 800 words on the topic “ Please recount a major setback you have experienced in your life. How did it change you as a person, and what lessons have you taken to heart as a result?”

Admission Requirements: Applicants must hold a high-school degree certificate with excellent marks.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the English language.

Benefits

Fred Auzenne will provide the award amount of $1,000 to students to complete their education in the USA.

Apply Now