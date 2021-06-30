First Year Non-Resident academic programs at Southern Utah University, USA

To provide world-class education to high potential students in the USA, Southern Utah University has announced the First-Year Non-Resident academic programs.

The First Year Non-Resident Academic financial aid positions will be awarded to applicants from all over the world who want to apply for the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

Southern Utah University is a public university in Cedar City; Utah is the 33rd Top Public School and is a dynamic teaching and learning community that engages students in experiential education, leading to personal growth, civic responsibility, and professional excellence.

Why choose to study at Southern Utah University? Southern Utah University gives its students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with constant outdoor experiences. The students’ life at SUU is filled with red-rocked outdoor adventures, access to world-class theatre, fairs and parades you can only get in a small town, and hundreds of campus events. Small class sizes, career-focused learning, and hands-on experience contribute to the quality of an SUU degree and make the graduates highly employable.

Application Deadline: 1st December 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Southern Utah University

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor

Award: $6,908

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply for any bachelor level courses and subjects taught at SUU.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicant must hold a grand GPA and must be accepted into the applied programme by SUU.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can log in to the application portal of the university and apply through it. Applicants will be considered upon submission of the application.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official transcripts of high school(UG), college, and university(PG)

Passport

Evidence of financial support

Some graduate program requires special admission requirements

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold 70-4.0 GPA and must have attained 31-34 ACT Score 1360-1570 SAT Score to get into SUU.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL(IBT) – 68

TOEFL (PBT) – 497

IELTS – 5.5 band

Benefits

The applicants will receive $6,908 per semester for up to 8 semesters depending upon the applied programme by SUU.

