Faculty of Science International Student Entrance Scholarships at York University – Canada, 2021

York University is providing a tuition fee to successful applicants for the academic year 2021/2022. The scholarship opportunity is open to attract high-achieving students from all around the world to enroll in a degree program at York University.

Application Deadline: June 15, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate Degree

Value of Awards: Tuition fees

Number of Awards: Up to 20

Eligibility:

Applicants must be newly enrolled first-year Faculty of Science students.

Applicants must have an average of 85% or higher.

Applicants must have high academic achievement, passion for science, demonstrated leadership skills, demonstrated involvement in activities beyond academics, community service experiences, and a desire to make a difference for their communities.

Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language/other language requirements in order to be able to study there.

How to Apply: Applicants need to take admission to the university. After taking admission, applicants simply need to require that they fill out the Student Financial Profile (SFP) for the current session.

Visit The Official Website For More Information