Edinburgh Global Undergraduate Mathematics Scholarships 2022/2023

The Edinburgh Global Undergraduate Mathematics Scholarships are available to Mathematics students of outstanding ability who have International/EU fee status for the academic session 2022-2023.

Eligibility

Scholarships are awarded to applicants with International/EU fee status who are accepted for full-time admission to an undergraduate degree programme offered by the School of Mathematics at the University of Edinburgh.

The scholarship is not available to students already on programme. It is also not available to students studying Mathematics as part of a degree programme hosted by another School within the University.

Applicants should have applied to the University of Edinburgh through the University and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) but do not need to have received an offer in order to begin the scholarship application process.

Award

The scholarships are worth £5,000 per year and are tenable for the duration of the programme of study, subject to satisfactory academic progress.

A student is deemed to have made Satisfactory Progress in each year if there has been a formal School decision of either “Progress” or “Conditional Progression”, without the student needing to repeat a year. If a student does not make satisfactory progress in any one year, the award will terminate from that point onwards.

How to Apply

The scholarship deadline is 23:59 BST on 25th April 2022.

In order to gain access to the scholarship application system applicants must have applied for admission to the University of Edinburgh. Please note that, following the submission of an application for admission, it can take up to ten working days for all system checks to be completed and for access to be granted.

The online scholarship application form is located in EUCLID and can be accessed via MyEd our web based information portal at https://www.myed.ed.ac.uk

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Edinburgh Global Undergraduate Mathematics Scholarships 2022/2023