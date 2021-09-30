Confederation College International Student Awards in Canada

To recognize the academic achievements of students, Confederation College is providing International Student Awards. The grant is available for the academic year 2022-2023.

There are sixty awards are designed for international students who will take or have been taking admission in an undergraduate or graduate degree at the college.

Confederation College is a provincially supported applied arts and technology college in Canada that provides students with practical, hands-on curriculum. It is ranked 122nd in the country and strives to motivate students in northwestern Ontario and beyond to achieve in their lives and careers.

Why would like to study at Confederation College? Confederation College’s support services are available to assist you at any time. Their student service areas are here to assist you in achieving your educational goals and to provide you with benefits in the areas of academics, personal, financial, and physical well-being.

Application Deadline: 1st February 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Confederation College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or graduate degree

Awards: $500.00 each

Number of Awards: Sixty awards

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students of all foreign countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply to any degree programme offered at Confederation College in any preferred discipline.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be current international students at CC.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants need to apply for funding opportunity via the OCAS application portal. Accepted students will automatically be considered for the award.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Copy of high school or college/university

Copy of passport

Immunization and medical records

Identification other than your passport Credit card

Reference letters from your employers, if applicable

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have a minimum of a Grade 12 College or University level English, and with a minimum of 2 senior credits at the college, college/university, or university preparation level and meet the course requirements.

Language Requirement: Applicants are required to demonstrate proof of English proficiency through completing and submitting the recent (within two years of the start of the program) results of one of the following English proficiency tests.

Benefits

Confederation College will provide sixty awards with a value of $500.00 each for the academic session 2022/2023.

