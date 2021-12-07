Business School International Awards at University of Sussex, UK – 2022

We are pleased to announce that all international applicants who study a full-time course at the University of Sussex Business School starting in September 2022 or January 2023*, will receive a £3,000 award towards their overseas tuition fee.

Application Deadline:

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value of Award: £3,000

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

All overseas fee-paying students who start a full-time Masters course at the University of Sussex Business School

Applicants must be overseas citizens

Applicants have at least an upper second-class (2:1) or lower second-class (2:2) undergraduate honors degree (or equivalent), depending on the course you are applying for.

Applicants must be sufficiently fluent in English to be able to benefit from your education.

How to Apply: This is automatically awarded to all international applicants who study a full-time master’s course at the University of Sussex Business School.

