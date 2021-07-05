Bill and Rita Stout Academic Excellence International Award in USA

To recognize students’ efforts and excellence in learning, the Texas A&M University is offering the Bill and Rita Stout Academic Excellence International Award in the USA.

This is a one-time award that will be given each year to recognize international undergraduate students for outstanding achievement in academics and leadership at Texas A&M. The educational program is available for those who want to start their undergraduate degree at the university for the academic session 2021/2022.

Texas A&M University is the state’s first public university, having opened its doors in 1879. Many undergraduates, associate, master’s, PhD, and higher doctoral degrees are available at the university.

Why study at Texas A&M University? While attending this university, students will develop a wide range of abilities that are necessary in today’s global workforce. It provides time management ideas for students learning how to balance schoolwork and free time.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2021

Brief Description

University: Texas A&M University

Department: NA

Course Level: Graduate

Awards: Up to $1,000 per semester

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Acceptable Course or Subjects: A graduate degree will be awarded in any subject offered by the university.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Applicants must be undergraduate students holding a non-immigrant visa, enrolled at Texas A&M, and who have not previously received this award.

Students must have a minimum of 30 academic credits and a minimum GPR of 3.0.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants can apply for the opportunity through the Texas A&M’s University application. To begin the application process, please follow these steps:

Login to the University application page using your Net ID.

Be sure to complete the Eligibility and Financial Resources pages within the International/Study Abroad section of the application.

Complete the application following the instructions.

Supporting Documents: Please submit your supplemental documents such as letters of recommendation, publications, etc.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates are required to meet the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: If your native language is not English, you must submit proof of English proficiency.

Benefits

Texas A&M University will provide an educational fund range from $500 to $1,000 per semester for successful candidates for undergraduate studies.

