Arts Faculty Admission Scholarships 2021 at Hong Kong Baptist University

Hong Kong Baptist University is delighted to provide the Arts Faculty Admission Scholarships worth HK$190,000 per annum for four years or HK$95,000 per annum for four years, or HK$30,000 for outstanding students who are interested in furthering their studies at the Institution.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: Up to HK$190,000 per annum for four years
Number of Awards: Up to 5
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;
- be International students (non-local non-mainland)
- have good academic records
- have to fulfill the entry requirements of the university.
How to Apply: To empower with this educational award, aspirants must take admission in the bachelor’s degree programme at the university. After that, you are eligible to apply.
