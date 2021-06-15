Arts Faculty Admission Scholarships 2021 at Hong Kong Baptist University

Hong Kong Baptist University is delighted to provide the Arts Faculty Admission Scholarships worth HK$190,000 per annum for four years or HK$95,000 per annum for four years, or HK$30,000 for outstanding students who are interested in furthering their studies at the Institution.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Up to HK$190,000 per annum for four years

Number of Awards: Up to 5

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

be International students (non-local non-mainland)

have good academic records

have to fulfill the entry requirements of the university.

Also Apply: James T F Chong Scholarships At University Of Western Australia 2019

How to Apply: To empower with this educational award, aspirants must take admission in the bachelor’s degree programme at the university. After that, you are eligible to apply.

Visit The Official Website For More Information