Allan Myers Scholarships at University of Oxford, UK – 2022

The University of Oxford, UK is providing up to £20,000 each to interested students who are willing to pursue a BCL programme at the Institution. No separate application is required; eligible candidates will automatically be considered on the basis of their BCL application.

Application Deadline: 21st January 2022.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Value of Award: £20,000

Number of Awards: 2

Eligible Field of Studies: Bachelor of Civil Law programme offered at the Faculty of Law at Oxford is eligible to apply for.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be graduates or must be expected to be graduates of Melbourne Law School by the end of the BCL Programme.

Applicants should hold or be predicted to achieve the equivalent of a first-class undergraduate degree with honours in law.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 7.5

TOEFL IBT – 110

CAE – 191

CPE – 191

How to Apply: Students must first make an admission application for the BCL programme at Oxford online. No separate application is required for this scholarship as all eligible students will automatically be considered.

Visit The Official Website For More Information