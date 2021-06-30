Academic programs for International Students at Valparaiso University, USA

Fulfil your dream of studying abroad with the help of academic programs. The programme is organized by Valparaiso University.

The grant is open to all excellent international students who wish to enrol in any undergraduate and graduate programmes at VU. The sponsorship will be based on the applicants’ academic track record and will cover the tuition fee of the applied programme.

Ranked 160th in National Universities, Valparaiso University is a private university located in Indian in the US. It is built on values of mutual respect, positive regard, freedom, and reliance on grace. It strives to boldly include all individuals and groups who contribute to the life of our campus in a mutually beneficial way.

Why choose to study at Valparaiso University? Valparaiso University is a welcoming community grounded in the Lutheran tradition that provides the student’s freedom to pursue truth wherever it leads them. It ultimately aims to foster in its students a lifelong commitment to this search for truth, encouraging the development of a sense of personal vocation and the intellectual and professional skills needed to pursue it. VU is guided by a strong sense of ethics and informed by a broad understanding of the scientific, religious, and cultural heritage of human society.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Valparaiso University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Graduate

Award: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from all countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate and graduate-level courses and subjects offered at VU are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be admitted to the applied programme at VU.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The interested candidates can apply for their desired programme through the university application portal or Common Application. The applicants need not apply separately for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university: Professional or academic recommendation letters

Proof of financial support

Transcripts with both original and English translation

A scanned copy of the passport

An official copy of transcripts

Essay (500-1,000 words) or video (2-5 minutes)

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to take SAT or ACT and score a minimum of 1185 or 26 respectively to be admitted at VU.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 70

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 56

Duolingo – 100

Benefits

Valparaiso University will award the selected students the academic programs towards the tuition fee of the applied programme at VU.

