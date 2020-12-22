How To Start Dried Grounded Pepper Packaging Business

Are you looking for how to make more money to cushion the current hardship caused by covid-19 lock down and economic recession in Nigeria?

If YES, then please continue reading this post till the end, because in it you will discover how to start dried grounded Pepper packaging business in Nigeria and make cool cash selling it locally and for export.

We all know that Pepper is one very important spice popularly used for cooking in many homes and in food industries the world over because of its immense health benefits to the human body. Nigeria is a leading producer of Pepper in Africa but like we all know that most of the farm produce in Nigeria get wasted after harvest due to poor preservation method and lack of good roads to transport them to the market across the country. Post harvest loses in Pepper production in Nigeria can be reduced drastically through drying, grinding and Packaging of Pepper for sale locally and abroad. Packaging it increase it shelf life, creates employment opportunities for many Nigerians while investors are constantly smiling to the bank.

Grounded Pepper Packaging Business in Nigeria is very profitable and you don’t need to have huge capital, use expensive packaging machines or rent a large space to start the business.

With just N30, 000 to N200, 000 as capital and a little space in your house, buy bags of dry ungrounded Pepper from farmers in Bauchi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kano,Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Plateau state, which you can grind and package into 1kg, 2kg, 5kg and 10kg bags for sale through Nigeria and for export.

The retail price of 1kg dry grounded Pepper sells for between N500 to N2, 000 in Nigeria and around $5/kg abroad depending on the Pepper variety being sold eg. Cameroon Pepper, Chili Pepper etc.

Dry grounded pepper sells like hot cake because the demand supersedes its supply in the market and one can make up to 40% return on investment from the business.

Below is the necessary requirement you must put in place to start a profitable dried Grounded Pepper Packaging Business in Nigeria.

STARTUP CAPITAL NEEDED.

Like I stated above, you don’t need too much startup capital to start your Grounded Pepper Packaging Business in Nigeria. Just N30,000 to N200,000 can enable you start on a small scale, this amount covers the money needed to buy some bags of dried ungrounded Pepper from the market, covers operational cost, purchase of machine/equipment, buying of containers for storage and packaging materials.

PRODUCTION SPACE NEEDED.

You don’t need to spend too much money to hire a space to start Grounded Pepper Packaging Business in Nigeria. You can conveniently use the little space at the corner of your house or one room. That vacant small space in your house is enough to start with and later you can expand your business from there.

MACHINES/EQUIPMENT NEEDED TO PACKAGE GROUNDED PEPPER

Pepper grinding machine: You can contact any machine fabricator around in your location; he will be able to provide one grinding machine for you at around N60, 000. >>>See contact addresses of Top machine fabricators in Nigeria.

Also you need to buy some Big Plastic containers, cups, spoons for manual filling of the grounded pepper into nylon packaging material.

Also get some protective/safety gears like hand gloves, eye goggle and nose mask and make sure you use while grinding and packaging the Pepper.

HOW TO SOURCE FOR CHEAP DRY PEPPER.

You can source for cheap and quality dried ungrounded Pepper in any major market close to your location or simply go to states like Bauchi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kano,Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Plateau state and buy directly from farmers.

WORKERS NEEDED.

You can start alone and later employ some few hands to assist you in the packaging and distributing the products.

GRINDING PROCESS.

Before starting the grinding process, please make sure the Pepper is well dried so it wouldn’t get infected with mold after packaging.

Also remove all dirt and foreign materials in the Pepper to allow for easy grinding.

After the above is done you can now gradually pour the dry Pepper into the machine and grind into Powder.

PACKAGING MATERIALS NEEDED.

The packaging materials needed includes the following.

Branded Nylon bags, Portable sealing machine, Cellotape, portable weighing machine. Wooden stirrer.

NECESSARY GOVERNMENT REGISTRATION NEEDED.

Register your Business in Nigeria with CAC : Get your Business Registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria (CAC).

>> Read about how to get your Business registered in Nigeria with CAC.

You need NAFDAC registration: This is very necessary to get NAFDAC permit for your Grounded Pepper Packaging Business to stay safe on the side of the law as far food packaging in Nigeria is concerned.

But you can go ahead to start packaging your grounded Pepper for sale while processing your NAFDAC registration. >> See How To Get NAFDAC number for Packaged Foods in Nigeria.

HOW TO MARKET YOUR GROUNDED PEPPER AFTER PACKAGING.

For your dried grounded Pepper packaging business to thrive in Nigeria, you will need to put in place an effective distribution and marketing system for your product.

This system involves, creating awareness about your product among family members, friends, neighbors, supplying products to shopping malls, supermarkets and also advertise it in both local and national Newspapers, Radio/TV and online social media platforms to reach numerous potential consumers.

HOW TO EXPORT DRY GROUNDED PEPPER FROM NIGERIA.

You can make more profits in Dollars, Pounds and Euros by exporting your dried grounded Pepper to millions of Nigerians and other Africans who lives in America, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China and Asia. To achieve this dream, you must make sure your product is well processed and packaged to meets international standards for food export.

>> Read more about How to Start Pepper Export Business In Nigeria

CONCLUSION

Having gone through this article and the money making potentials of dried grounded Pepper packaging in Nigeria, I believe your desire is to be able start the business, generate regular income and put a stop to your constant financial worries!

If making money is your desire? Then I’m sure you will start taking steps now on how to implement this business opportunity that you have just read about before others will take full advantage of it to become millionaires.

