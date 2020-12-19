 Press "Enter" to skip to content

United States banking regulators propose requiring banks to immediately flag computer breaches

By ojootaru on December 19, 2020

United States banks would have no longer than 36 hours after finding a cybersecurity breach to flag the issue to their regulators, under a new rule proposed Friday.

The proposal from United States banking regulators would direct banks to notify their primary regulator as soon as possible after a breach is discovered that could impair services or the organization itself. In addition, the rule would direct third-party service providers to promptly tell client banks of any breaches that would impair their services.

12 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Published in Banking

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from BankingMore posts in Banking »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *