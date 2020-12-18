Heritage Bank Budget N5b for creative industry

HERITAGE Bank Nigeria Plc has budget the sum of N5 billion for the creative industry as support funds to drive and stimulate growth for the nation’s economy.

According to the bank’s Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo, stated that the bank also doled out N1million to Damilola Adeyemi, a winner of an online giveaway competition to celebrate the bank’s product, Ynspyre Ambassador, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (aka D’banj), which heralds the launch of the Ynspyre Account set aside for talented young Nigerians in the various spectrum of the creative and entertainment industry.

The bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ifie Sekibo who affirmed Heritage Bank’s commitment to the development of the creative sector, described the sector as one of the leeway to solving the unemployment occasioned by the prevailing adverse macro-economic environment.

Sekibo, during the presentation of the N1million cheque, said the growth of the entertainment industry will get as more people into the sector.

Ibidapo assured: “The entertainment is going to take a new leaf of life, with the Ynspyre platform; we are hoping to start with this and obviously it will grow to another level. You will see greater things in a couple of months.”

Sekibo said the music industry has done so much for Nigeria in terms of employment and foreign exchange earnings and if more resources could be put into it, the country would be better for it.

