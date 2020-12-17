Snack and Bakery Industry to Generate $400 Billion in 2020 Annual Retail Sales

The pandemic bump has driven the snack and bakery industry to new heights. The total worldwide retail sales revenue from the industry is expected to surpass $400 billion in 2020.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Finaria, a huge chunk of the revenue is set to come from the top 25 snack and bakery companies by annual revenue worldwide.

Top 25 Food and Beverage Companies Net $91 Billion in Profit

With $101.5 billion in revenue in 2019, Nestle is listed as the top company in the snack and bakery industry. Pepsi Co was second with $67.2 while Mars, Inc. was third with $35.0 billion.

Ferrero debuted on the list in the ninth position with $12.6 billion thanks to its Keebler cookie category and Nutella. Keebler’s cookies have sold over $100 million in 2020. On the other hand, Nutella To Go and Nutella were estimated to be worth $92 million at the beginning of December 2020.

Moreover, the Forbes Global 2000 report for 2020 stated that the top 25 companies in the food and beverage industry generated $815 billion in revenue over the one-year period which ended in May 2020. Comparatively, they generated $800 billion in 2019 and $80 billion in profit versus $91 billion this year.

Nestle was also the top food and beverage company on the Global 2000 list. Its profit surged 30% in 2019 to nearly $13 billion. It has held the top position on the food and beverage list for a decade.

Pepsi Co was second on the list with $68.2 in sales and $7.2 billion in profit. Its close rival Coca Cola ranked third with $37.2 billion in sales and almost $10 billion in profit.

