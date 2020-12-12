Global Scholarships for African Students at Lancaster University – UK 2021

Lancaster University is delighted to announce this new scholarship for African students. They seek to attract the most talented students from around the world. To enrich our diverse community further, the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences is offering a new scholarship for high-achieving students from African countries.
The university has been delivering world-class education to students worldwide. They provide job placements and one-to-one assistance, as well as CV and interview skills training to support their students in jobs or further studies.
Application Deadline: January 15
Eligible Countries: African Countries
Type: Masters degree
Value of Awards: £3,000
Number of Awards: Limited
Eligibility:
- Applicants should have an undergraduate degree from a recognized university.
- Applicants must be proficient in English so that they can actively participate in the academic program.
- Applicants must be African Students
How to Apply: Applicants need to take admission to the university. After taking admission, they will automatically consider you for a scholarship as part of our standard Master’s application process.
