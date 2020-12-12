Five million Nigeria farmers get N800m insurance claims from FG

No fewer than five million farmers across the nation who suffered various setbacks in their farms as a result of natural disasters have been paid N800m insurance claims through the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This was revealed by the Executive Director, Operation, NAIC, Mr Bashir Babajo, when he led a team of the corporation on a courtesy call to Government House, Lafia on Thursday.

According to him, government at various levels shared the losses incurred by insured farmers across the nation.

“The scheme was launched in 1987 by the Federal Government to restore the confidence and productivity of Nigerian farmers who suffered losses as a result of natural disaster such as flood, drought, pest and diseases,” he said.

