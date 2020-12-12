Africa Scholarship Programme at University of Essex – UK 2021

If you’re an international student from an African nation and are self-funding your studies, you could be eligible for a scholarship of £4,000, paid as a discount on your tuition fee.
Application Deadline: 18th September 2021
Offered Annually? Yes
Eligible Countries: African countries
Number of Awards: Not specified
Value of Program: £4,000
Duration of Program: 1 Year
Type: Masters
Eligibility: Interested applicants must meet all of the following conditions:
- be classified as an international student for fee purposes
- be a national of an African nation (defined as a member state of the African Union) and ordinarily resident in an African nation
- be entirely self-funding your studies
- be a graduate of any African country, or any of the countries specified above
- be applying for a full-time Masters course starting in 2020-21 (excluding MBA)
- meet the academic criteria in the table below:
- Ghana: CGPA 3.0/4.0 or above
- Nigeria: CGPA 3/5 or above
- Other member states of the African Union: 2:1 or above (or equivalent as defined by our Postgraduate Admissions selection criteria)
- You will also be considered for this award if you are a national of an African nation and you have a degree:
- from a recognized UK university, other than Essex, with a 2:1 or above, or
- from a recognized university with a 2:1 or above (or equivalent as defined by our Postgraduate Admissions selection criteria) or from any of the following countries: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, USA, Vietnam
How to Apply:
- We’ll assess your eligibility based on the information that you submit with your application for your place at Essex.
- If you meet all the eligibility criteria, you will automatically be awarded this scholarship. You don’t need to complete an application form.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
