 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Africa Scholarship Programme at University of Essex – UK 2021

By ojootaru on December 12, 2020

If you’re an international student from an African nation and are self-funding your studies, you could be eligible for a scholarship of £4,000, paid as a discount on your tuition fee.

Application Deadline: 18th September 2021

Offered Annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: African countries

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Program: £4,000

Duration of Program: 1 Year

Type: Masters

Eligibility: Interested applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

  • be classified as an international student for fee purposes
  • be a national of an African nation (defined as a member state of the African Union) and ordinarily resident in an African nation
  • be entirely self-funding your studies
  • be a graduate of any African country, or any of the countries specified above
  • be applying for a full-time Masters course starting in 2020-21 (excluding MBA)
  • meet the academic criteria in the table below:
    • Ghana: CGPA 3.0/4.0 or above
    • Nigeria: CGPA 3/5 or above
    • Other member states of the African Union: 2:1 or above (or equivalent as defined by our Postgraduate Admissions selection criteria)
  • You will also be considered for this award if you are a national of an African nation and you have a degree:
    • from a recognized UK university, other than Essex, with a 2:1 or above, or
    • from a recognized university with a 2:1 or above (or equivalent as defined by our Postgraduate Admissions selection criteria) or from any of the following countries: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, USA, Vietnam
Also Apply:  International Awards In Computer Science at University of Birmingham, UK 2020

How to Apply: 

  • We’ll assess your eligibility based on the information that you submit with your application for your place at Essex.
  • If you meet all the eligibility criteria, you will automatically be awarded this scholarship. You don’t need to complete an application form.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

17 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Published in Scholarship

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from ScholarshipMore posts in Scholarship »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *