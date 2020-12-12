Africa Scholarship Programme at University of Essex – UK 2021

If you’re an international student from an African nation and are self-funding your studies, you could be eligible for a scholarship of £4,000, paid as a discount on your tuition fee.

Application Deadline: 18th September 2021

Offered Annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: African countries

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Program: £4,000

Duration of Program: 1 Year

Type: Masters

Eligibility: Interested applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

be classified as an international student for fee purposes

be a national of an African nation (defined as a member state of the African Union) and ordinarily resident in an African nation

be entirely self-funding your studies

be a graduate of any African country, or any of the countries specified above

be applying for a full-time Masters course starting in 2020-21 (excluding MBA)

meet the academic criteria in the table below: Ghana: CGPA 3.0/4.0 or above Nigeria: CGPA 3/5 or above Other member states of the African Union: 2:1 or above (or equivalent as defined by our Postgraduate Admissions selection criteria)

You will also be considered for this award if you are a national of an African nation and you have a degree: from a recognized UK university, other than Essex, with a 2:1 or above, or from a recognized university with a 2:1 or above (or equivalent as defined by our Postgraduate Admissions selection criteria) or from any of the following countries: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, USA, Vietnam



How to Apply:

We’ll assess your eligibility based on the information that you submit with your application for your place at Essex.

If you meet all the eligibility criteria, you will automatically be awarded this scholarship. You don’t need to complete an application form.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

