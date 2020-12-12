2021 Merit-Based International Awards at University of Pittsburgh – USA

The University of Pittsburgh will provide financial support to the high achieving students for the year 2021/2022. These merit-based opportunities are awarded in various dollar amounts and are directly applied to tuition charges.
Application Deadline: February 1, 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Value of Awards: Tuition-fees
Number of Awards: Not Specified
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.
- Applicants must have achieved a cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 or higher (at time of application).
- Applicants must be International students
Also Apply: Barts Charity Nurse/AHP Clinical Research Fellowships – UK 2019
How to Apply: Applicants must complete an admission application form for a master’s degree at the university. After that, applicants can apply for this funding opportunity.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
16 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
Be First to Comment