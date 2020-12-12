 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2021 Merit-Based International Awards at University of Pittsburgh – USA

By ojootaru on December 12, 2020

The University of Pittsburgh will provide financial support to the high achieving students for the year 2021/2022. These merit-based opportunities are awarded in various dollar amounts and are directly applied to tuition charges.

Application Deadline: February 1, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value of Awards: Tuition-fees

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.
  • Applicants must have achieved a cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 or higher (at time of application).
  • Applicants must be International students
Also Apply:  Barts Charity Nurse/AHP Clinical Research Fellowships – UK 2019

How to Apply: Applicants must complete an admission application form for a master’s degree at the university. After that, applicants can apply for this funding opportunity.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

16 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Published in Scholarship

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from ScholarshipMore posts in Scholarship »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *