2021 Lafarge Africa PLC National Essay Competition for Young Nigerians

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Nigeria and the 60th anniversary of LAP in Nigeria, LAP is organising a national essay competition. The theme for the essay competition is “Building the Nigeria of my dreams”, which is in line with LAP’s nation building initiative, to promote patriotism and corporate citizenship.

Application Deadline: 31st December 2020 midnight

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

To be Taken at (Country): Nigeria

Number of Awards: Numerous

Type: Contest

Value of Award:

The first, second and third overall winners for each category will receive cash prizes of N1,500,000.00, N1,000,000.00 and N750,000.00 respectively, as well as books, branded school accessories such as school bags, water bottles, flasks and educational tablets, pre-loaded with educational content. The top winners for each category will also receive a desktop computer system each for their schools with complete accessories. Consolation prizes of N200, 000.00 each will be given to the authors of 2 good essays from each category. They will also receive books, branded school accessories such as school bags, water bottles and flasks. The cash prizes shall be held in trust for the winners and shall be strictly utilized for their educational needs. The prizes are not transferable and no part or parts of the prizes may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.

Eligibility:

The competition is open to: pupils of public primary schools who are between the ages of 9 to 13 years, for the Junior Category of the competition, and

students of public junior secondary schools who are between the ages of 9 to 13 years for the Intermediate Category of the competition. The children of LAP employees are not be allowed to participate. Each participant is allowed to submit only one entry. Any participant who submits multiple entries will be disqualified. Each participant is required to complete the online forms with the required information on www.learnwithlafarge.com (the “Online Portal”). All essays must be written in English, typed, and uploaded to the Online Portal in accordance with the instructions specified. Participants should retain their own copies of the essays as no entries will be returned. There will be no feedback on any entries, either during or after the competition. The 20 top selected participants for each category will be required to provide their birth certificate, school accreditation, passport photograph, and first term result for the 2019/2020 academic session for verification.

Also,

Entries must be the original work by the participant. Any form of plagiarism will result in automatic disqualification. It is the responsibility of the participant to ensure that their essay does not infringe the copyright of any third party or any other laws.

The competition is broken down into two categories. The Junior Category and the Intermediate Category. The length of the essay shall not exceed 500 words (+/- 10%) for the Junior Category and 750 words (+/- 10%) for the Intermediate Category.

How to Apply: Click here to apply

Visit The Contest Award Webpage For More Information

