‘Polaris Bank paying dollars to money transfer’s beneficiaries’

POLARIS Bank has started the payment of dollars to beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches.

The bank, in a statement to its customers, stated that beneficiaries of money transfer could receive their remittance in dollars in cash or directly into a domiciliary account in the bank. The service is also open to account and non-account holders.

This amendment to the payout policy is in tandem with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive which allows recipients of money transfer from anywhere to receive their funds in dollars from any branch.

Group Head, Product and Market Development, Polaris Bank, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna said beneficiaries were able to receive their funds in dollars within minutes with a proper identification, including Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Polaris Bank marks Customer Service Week

She urged Nigerians in the Diaspora and their beneficiaries to take advantage of the remittance dollar cash payout option service in the bank to receive their transfers this festive season.

Mrs Ihekuna explained that Polaris Bank has relationship with leading and licensed global money transfer operators, which makes it easy for Nigerians to receive money through the bank.

She added that the bank’s large network of over 300 branches and dedicated money transfer locations across major cities makes the option of receiving transfer through Polaris Bank convenient for beneficiaries.

11 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)