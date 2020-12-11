Naira exchanges for N474/$

The naira exchanged to the dollar in the parallel market at N474/$ on Thursday.

The naira which recorded slight improvement in recent days closed at the Importer & Exporter forex window at N394.6/$.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria retained the official exchange rate at N379/$ according to its website.

The Bureau De Change operators had attributed fluctuations the naira is currently experiencing to speculative activities of some operators

