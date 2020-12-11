Airopay app unveiled

A firm, Airopay, has unveiled Airopay app, a payment solution. It said it allows users, both individuals and corporates across the world to make local and international transaction from within the comfort of their mobile devices.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Charles John Oyakhilome, said the idea was to digitise payments in Africa and beyond. “The ultimate goal of the brand is to make mobile payments across borders very easy’’, he said.

He said it was designed as a one-stop-shop app to enable payments for users when at home or abroad because it provides users the ability to directly pay bills, make transfers receive cash regardless of their geographical locations at super fast speed all from a mobile phone.

Its Director of Strategy and Business Growth, Kelechi Mbah said the app has many unique services to offer in the Fintech space as it is set to ensure ease in transaction. While it may look like the market is saturated, there are still many gaps which Airopay has carefully designed its services to fill. Also, the app is set to give the general public a unique experience of ease and swiftness for both international and local fund transfers with zero per cent downtime.

Furthermore, the platform will provide economic empowerment for entrepreneurs, merchants and retailers.

“Our users will enjoy an unbeatable interest rate of 16 per cent on savings, access to loans within 24 hours and bill payment transactions, different from what the general public has experienced,” its Chief Financial Officer, Adedayo Johnson said.

Johnson said Airopay was developed to include several layers of transaction security for a users’ peace of mind. Furthermore, the app is designed with Azure security centres which helps in detecting and blocking cybersecurity threats. The frame work, he said, is secure from XML external entity injection also known as XXE as attackers cannot interfere with the application’s processing.

“Simply download the App from Google Play Store for Android Users or iOS for Iphone Users. Sign up and move cash from your normal accounts to the Airopay e-account. Users will be able to easily fund, withdraw, save, transfer money and pay for goods and services (locally or internationally) with their mobile devices,”he said.

He said AiroPay Mobile Money accommodates deposits and withdrawals, including cardless automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals, transfer between accounts, domestic remittances, third party or non-registered user deposits to accounts, payment of utility bills (including water, electricity, PayTV ), purchase of flight tickets for local and international flights, international and local airtime top up, payment of tuition for 100+ educational institutions, international and local fund transfers, bill payments for betting, lottery and games at zero per cent downtime.

Termination of international remittances to wallet, QR code supported retail and merchant payments and registration of any payment card on the end-user application for recharge and QR code supported retail payment systems.

On its benefit to user, he said with the app, users stand to benefit from the online and mobile based loan application for customers, get access to instant loans without collateral and save money with up to 16per cent interest rate per annum. Moreso, approved micro-loans are automatically credited to the Airopay wallet account within 24 hours.

