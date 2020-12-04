See How Kanu Reacted To Osaze’s Allegation Against His Wife, Amara – Video

See How Kanu Reacted To Osaze’s Allegation Against His Wife, Amara – watch the Video below.

Nigerian Football legend Nwankwu Kanu kisses his wife as he reacts to footballer Osaze Odemwingie’s allegation of his wife “wooing” him.

He wrote:

Hahahhhahha � unfortunately the world loves negative things without finding out the truth. Honestly If we can all channel this energy towards positive things and support for charities the world will be a better place.

I don’t understand this talk that my wife is wooing who?. � Who is wooing who

Osaze, I am still going to choose family over everything else. My reaching out to you over a situation you passed through, or you reaching me can never be taken out of context as a Family. You got this one completely wrong my dear brother. ONE LOVE��

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

14 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 13 visits today)