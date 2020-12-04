 Press "Enter" to skip to content

See How Kanu Reacted To Osaze’s Allegation Against His Wife, Amara – Video

By ojootaru on December 4, 2020

See How Kanu Reacted To Osaze’s Allegation Against His Wife, Amara – watch the Video below.

Nigerian Football legend Nwankwu Kanu kisses his wife as he reacts to footballer Osaze Odemwingie’s allegation of his wife “wooing” him.

He wrote:

Hahahhhahha � unfortunately the world loves negative things without finding out the truth. Honestly If we can all channel this energy towards positive things and support for charities the world will be a better place.
I don’t understand this talk that my wife is wooing who?. � Who is wooing who

Osaze, I am still going to choose family over everything else. My reaching out to you over a situation you passed through, or you reaching me can never be taken out of context as a Family. You got this one completely wrong my dear brother. ONE LOVE��

14 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 9 times, 13 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Published in News

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *