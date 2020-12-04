See 10 Things You Need To Do When You First Get To Canada

Hello everyone my name is Omotayo am based in Canada �� and l will talk about my experience living in Canada �� ln today video l talk about things you should do once you land to Canada as a new immigrants so. l have broken it down for you so this video will be helpful for you and once you get here you already have idea on what to do and am not an important consultant am just sharing my own experience living over here lf you have any questions you can reach me on my social media and l will be happy to help you

1. you need your social insurance number

2. You need a health card

3. Set up a bank account

4. A phone and a SIM card

5. Make sure you have your winter jacket

6. Get an accommodation

7. Learn to make friends

8. Get a good worship centre

9. Come with enough money

10. Bring your Nigerian drivers license

watch the video on Canada travel below

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

14 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)