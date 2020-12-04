One Bag Of Cement No Longer Cost N3,000. See The New Price Here And Cost Of Other Building Materials.

Cement is one of the most important things needed to construct a building. And just like other goods, the price of cement in Nigeria despite the fact that its not an imported commodity changes very frequently.

Before now, a bag of cement used to be sold at about N3,000. Note that the price is not the same in all parts of the country as it could be higher in some places and cheaper and other locations. For example, the price of cement in Lagos, Nigeria will be different from the price of cement in Kano state.

Today, the general price of cement has gone higher compared to it’s initial price. A bag of cement now cost about N3,400 and depending on where you buy it, you might get it cheaper for about N3,350 or higher of about N3,550. The price of cement is not the same in all parts of the country.

The high distribution cost, government policies, erratic power supply as well as high maintenance cost are part of the reasons why the price of cement in Nigeria fluctuated endlessly.

Cost of other building materials like floor tiles cost about N1,300 for the 30 times 30 pack, aluminum roofing sheets cost about N1,800 for the long spam with 0.45mm and the cost of Dulux paint cost about N31,000 for high gloss.

