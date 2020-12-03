PLANTAIN PLANTATION OF 1 ACRE (6 PLOTS) IS FOR SALE AT MOWE, OGUN STATE

Our Client has 6 plots of land used as Plantain plantation is up for sale. The 6 plots is fully fenced with 4 access road to commute.

This Property is in a developed neighborhood & can be used for school, church, hotel, shopping complex, mini estate etc.

Title: Receipt & Survey

Price: N24m asking

Interested buyer of the plantain plantation can Call/whatsapp me on 08037191728

