*PLANTAIN PLANTATION OF 1 ACRE (6 PLOTS) IS FOR SALE AT MOWE, OGUN STATE*
Our Client has 6 plots of land used as Plantain plantation is up for sale. The 6 plots is fully fenced with 4 access road to commute.
This Property is in a developed neighborhood & can be used for school, church, hotel, shopping complex, mini estate etc.
Title: Receipt & Survey
Price: N24m asking
Interested buyer of the plantain plantation can Call/whatsapp me on 08037191728
