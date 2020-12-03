NAICOM allows underwriters to operate microinsurance window

The National Insurance Commission has permitted conventional insurance companies in Nigeria to exploit the opportunities in the microinsurance window.

This was contained in a circular titled ‘Circular on microinsurance window operators for insurance companies in Nigeria’, signed by Director (Policy & Regulations), NAICOM, Akah L. M on Monday.

According to the commission, the move was to increase insurance penetration in the country and it took effect on Tuesday.

“As part of the ongoing pursuit to support financial inclusion and increase insurance penetration in Nigeria, the commission hereby permits microinsurance window operations for conventional insurance companies,” the circular stated.

NAICOM stated that the requirements for approval were for applicants to seek and obtain approval of the commission to transact microinsurance business, as well as a board resolution approving the establishment of a Microinsurance department.

It said applicants must apply for window microinsurance national operation licence and that the department must be headed by an experienced insurance officer, not below the rank of an assistant general manager.

