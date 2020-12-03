Comercio Partners emerges best boutique investment bank

Comercio Partners Limited, a leading investment bank in Nigeria, was honoured as ‘the Best Boutique Investment Bank of the Year’. It won the award at the BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards, held in Lagos at the weekend.

The firm concluded a rebranding exercise in September to redefine its philosophy, essence and new identity.

It clinched the honour amidst stiff competition from other nominees, the company said in a statement.

Co-managing Partner at Comercio Partners, Tosin Osunkoya: “The business started a few years ago during an economic recession. Despite the uncertainties, my co-managing partners, Steve Osho, Nnamdi Nwizu and I forged on because we believed in the potential that we had.

“We set out to build a unique investment bank in Africa that supports our strategic agenda to develop an investment ecosystem of choice with the intent to empower minds. This award is a realisation that we are on the right path, and I am elated to see those efforts get the external recognition they deserve.”

Osunkoya said the company’s strategic business focus areas remain trading, investment management, financial advisory and real estate.

