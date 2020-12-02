UK Approves Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine For Use, First In The World

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

The UK on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the programme would begin early next week.

“It is very good news,” Hancock said

