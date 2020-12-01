CSCS Gets Recognition Award

Central Securities Clearing System Plc has been decorated with the Securities Services Company of the Year award at the eight edition of the Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions Awards 2020.

According to a statement from the CSCS, the judges’ decision was announced at the event held in Lagos over the weekend, where the Divisional Head, Shared Services, Mrs Onome Komolafe, received the award on behalf of the company.

The BAFI Awards was organised are adjudged the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards programme in the Nigerian financial services industry. BusinessDay.

Speaking on the award, Komolafe, who represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CSCS Plc, Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, at the event said, “This award strengthens the self-motivation to sustainably enhance our delivery of excellent services to all market participants.

“We are driven by the kaizen philosophy of always doing better, as we continue to seek innovative ways of creating and delivering value for all market participants and ultimately the growing investors in the Nigerian capital market.”

Komolafe added, “The management of CSCS is humbled by the recognition that this award reflects and would like to thank the organisers, judges and more importantly the capital market participants, who have consistently and objectively distinguished us.

“As we dedicate this award to our loyal participants and all investors in the Nigerian capital market, we reckon this award is a clarion call to continue to do better, as today’s best can always be better tomorrow.

“As your preferred market infrastructure, we are committed to investing in the right technologies and best talent, as we seek to sustainably create mutual value for all stakeholders whilst deepening the Nigerian capital market for inclusive economic growth.”

The BAFI Awards, organised by BusinessDay, are created to celebrate organisations, teams and individuals that have achieved excellence in the delivery of financial services across the entire the customer spectrum.

