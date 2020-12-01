4,500 Katsina artisans to benefit from N75bn survival fund

The Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, Dr Radda Dikko, said on Monday that 4, 500 artisans from Katsina State are to benefit from the Federal Government.

He also said other states apart from Kano, Abia and Lagos would have the same number of beneficiaries each, assuring that no artisan would be exempted from benefiting from the scheme.

Dikko disclosed these during a town hall meeting with stakeholders on the scheme in Katsina.

The stakeholders at the Monday meeting were mainly from transport support sector including commercial motorcycles/tricycle operators, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers and truck pushers in the state.

The SMEDAN DG said the essence of the town hall meeting was to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the fund.

He said, “We are doing this town hall meeting to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the fund and to ensure that artisans in the state benefit from the fund.

“4,500 artisans are to benefit from the fund in Katsina State. The same numbers of beneficiaries are also drawn from each state of the federation, apart from Abia, Lagos and Kano. I will however enjoin every one of them to register with their individual unions and associations.

“The fund, as you know, is meant to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 on the medium and small-scale businesses in the country so that there would not be any job loss in that sector. No artisan across the country would be left out of the fund. The only requirements for the fund is to be a Nigerian and you register with an association or union.’’

According to him, each artisan is to receive N30,000 to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on his or her business.

The Director-General of Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Jimkashi, in his remarks at the occasion, said government efforts at developing the state had begun to yield results.

He cited the newly built rice milling industry and similar processing industries under construction in different parts of the state as some of the results of the state government efforts.

13 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)