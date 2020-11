Watch Video Of The Enugu Herdswoman Who Rears Cattle Like Fulani Herdsmen

MEET THE HERDSWOMAN FROM ENUGU WHO IS A GRADUATE OF UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA

According to Punch newspaper

Mrs Ekene Obayi doesn’t fit the picture that readily comes to mind when you hear the word, herdsman. However, she is one and she’s not even of the northern extraction. She does the Cow rearing business alongside her husband.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW



14 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)