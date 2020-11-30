Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod

Moderna Inc applied for U.S. emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said.

Moderna, which also plans to seek European approval, reported that its vaccine’s efficacy rate was consistent across age, race, ethnicity and gender demographics as well as having a 100% success rate in preventing severe cases of a disease that has killed nearly 1.5 million people.

