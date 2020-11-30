Kent LLM First Class Honours Scholarships At University Of Kent, USA

The Kent Law School At University Of Kent is offering scholarship opportunities to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program provides a tuition fee discount of 50% to entrants who meet the eligibility conditions stated below. The University will assess eligibility for the award after an application for entry to the Kent LLM has been submitted.

Application Deadline:

Overseas Students:

16 November 2020 for January 2021 entry {CLOSED}

Home Students:

30 November 2020 for January 2021 entry

Eligible Countries: Home/International

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility: You must meet all of the following conditions:

Applicants must Have been awarded a First Class degree from a UK University (proven by receipt of transcripts and/or a degree certificate clearly stating that this classification has been awarded)

Applicants must classified by the University of Kent as a Home/EU student for tuition fee purposes

Applicants must Have firmly accepted an offer of a place on the taught Kent LLM at the Canterbury Campus of the University of Kent for entry in September 2020 or January 2021 and have met the academic conditions of entry/be accepted for entry

Also Apply: 2019 Fondation Hoffmann International Funding At University Of The People – USA

How To Apply: The University will assess eligibility for the award after an application for entry to the Kent LLM has been submitted. To be considered, applicants must submit a KLS PG Funding application form to klspgfunding@kent.ac.uk

Visit The Official Website For More Information

17 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)