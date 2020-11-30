How To Quickly Block your Bank Account In Case of Stolen Phone Sim Card or Missing Debit Card

How to Lock Your Nigeria Bank Account with USSD Code.

With the current high rate of fraud in the Nigerian banking system, it’s has become very necessary for every bank account holder in Nigeria to know how to quickly Block their Bank Account In Case of Stolen mobile phone sim card linked to their account, Missing or stolen Debit Card.

For example, If your bank account enabled mobile phone Sim card, bank ATM cards were stolen and you want to prevent bank fraudsters from having access to your money, you can quickly block your bank account by simply dialing any of the Nigeria bank USSD codes provided below on any mobile phone number in Nigeria.

How to Lock Your Zenith Bank Account with USSD Code

– #966*911#

How to Lock Your GTBank Account with USSD Code

GTBank said customers can lock their accounts with the use of its popular USSD, *737# from any mobile phone.

• Step 1: Dial *737*51*74# using any mobile number in Nigeria to lock your account free of charge.

• Step 2: You will be required to provide the phone number registered to your account and your 737 PIN.

How To Block your First Bank Account

– text “BLOCK” to 30012

How To Block Union Bank

– text “BLOCK CARD NUBAN” to 20123

How To block FCMB Bank

– call + 2342798800

Conclusion

Note: Some banks require you to call a number to block your activity, while others allow you to do it via a USSD code but you will need to pay a physical visit to the bank if you want to unlock it.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)