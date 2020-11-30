Excellence Scholarships At Kent Business School – UK 2021

The Kent Business School – UK is offering the Excellence Scholarships to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
The award supports talented aspirants who hold outstanding academic merit and want to pursue a Master’s degree program at Kent Business School.
Application Deadline: The deadlines to apply for a Kent Business School Excellence Scholarship are:
- Course entry January 2021, scholarship deadline is 30 November 2020
- Course entry September 2021, scholarship deadline is 31 July 2021
- Course entry January 2022, scholarship deadline is 30 November 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Master’s
Value of Awards: Up to £5,000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must Be self-funded.
- Applicants Should hold (or expect to hold) a first-class degree (or equivalent). Students with a borderline 2:1/First degree
- Applicants need to meet specific English language requirements to be able to study at the university.
- Applicants must have made a formal application to study onto a MSc course at Kent Business School and be in receipt of an offer for January or September 2021 entry or January 2022 entry
How To Apply: You can apply for the Kent Business School Excellence Scholarship only after you have received a formal offer to study a Masters programme at Kent Business School.
Please use the online application form, which can be accessed by clicking on the following link – KBS Excellence Scholarship Application Form
Visit The Official Website For More Information
