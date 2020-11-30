 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Excellence Scholarships At Kent Business School – UK 2021

By ojootaru on November 30, 2020

The Kent Business School – UK is offering the Excellence Scholarships to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The award supports talented aspirants who hold outstanding academic merit and want to pursue a Master’s degree program at Kent Business School.

Application Deadline: The deadlines to apply for a Kent Business School Excellence Scholarship are:

  • Course entry January 2021, scholarship deadline is 30 November 2020
  • Course entry September 2021, scholarship deadline is 31 July 2021
  • Course entry January 2022, scholarship deadline is 30 November 2021
Eligible Countries: International

Type: Master’s

Value of Awards: Up to £5,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must Be self-funded.
  • Applicants Should hold (or expect to hold) a first-class degree (or equivalent). Students with a borderline 2:1/First degree
  • Applicants need to meet specific English language requirements to be able to study at the university.
  • Applicants must have made a formal application to study onto a MSc course at Kent Business School and be in receipt of an offer for January or September 2021 entry or January 2022 entry
How To Apply: You can apply for the Kent Business School Excellence Scholarship only after you have received a formal offer to study a Masters programme at Kent Business School.

Please use the online application form, which can be accessed by clicking on the following link – KBS Excellence Scholarship Application Form

Visit The Official Website For More Information

