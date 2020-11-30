Excellence Scholarships At Kent Business School – UK 2021

The Kent Business School – UK is offering the Excellence Scholarships to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The award supports talented aspirants who hold outstanding academic merit and want to pursue a Master’s degree program at Kent Business School.

Application Deadline: The deadlines to apply for a Kent Business School Excellence Scholarship are:

Course entry January 2021, scholarship deadline is 30 November 2020

Course entry September 2021, scholarship deadline is 31 July 2021

Course entry January 2022, scholarship deadline is 30 November 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Master’s

Value of Awards: Up to £5,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must Be self-funded.

Applicants Should hold (or expect to hold) a first-class degree (or equivalent). Students with a borderline 2:1/First degree

Applicants need to meet specific English language requirements to be able to study at the university.

to be able to study at the university. Applicants must have made a formal application to study onto a MSc course at Kent Business School and be in receipt of an offer for January or September 2021 entry or January 2022 entry

How To Apply: You can apply for the Kent Business School Excellence Scholarship only after you have received a formal offer to study a Masters programme at Kent Business School.

Please use the online application form, which can be accessed by clicking on the following link – KBS Excellence Scholarship Application Form

Visit The Official Website For More Information

