Egyptian Company Set To Invest In Gold Mining In Nigeria

In an effort to invest in gold mining in Nigeria, Messrs La Mancha Incorporated, a leading Luxembourg Incorporated Private Gold Development and Mining Company in Cairo, Egypt has signed an Expression of Interest Agreement with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah made this known during the signing ceremony which was coordinated by Egyptian African Arab Company for Development (EGAAD) in Cairo Egypt, stated that the signing of the Expression of Interest by La Mancha is to attract big investors into the Sector.

He added that effort the ministry has put in have started yielding the desired result, saying, this will boost the diversification of the economy through the Minerals and Metals Sector.

Ogah, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Director Press & Public Relations Department, Mrs Etore Thomas stated that the expressed satisfaction is with the collaboration between the Federal Government and La Mancha Holdings Incorporated, with portfolio companies such as Endeavour Mining, Golden Star Resources and Altus Strategies among others and with a market capital in excess of about US$10bn and over 1.2Moz of gold production.

He said Nigeria stands to benefit immensely from the partnership, noting that the collaboration would further cement African brotherhood in a way that ensures development within the continent using its abundance gold resources.

