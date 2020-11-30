2021 Art Headlam Accounting Entrance International Awards at University of Waterloo – Canada

One or more scholarships, valued at $2,500 each, are named in recognition of Art Headlam’s contribution to the administration of the University and support of and interest in accounting and management education.
The awards are made annually to students entering Year One of Mathematics/Chartered Professional Accountancy.
Application Deadline: February 1, 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: Up to $2,500
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants will be selected on the basis of academic performance.
- Applicants must have their previous Certificates of Degree.
- Applicants will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information go through the English language requirements page.
How to Apply: Applicants are recommended to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the University of Waterloo. After being registered, candidates will be automatically considered for this education award.
