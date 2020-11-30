2021 Ardeth and Norman Frisbey International Student Awards at Pennsylvania State University – USA

Pennsylvania State University – USA is providing the Ardeth and Norman Frisbey Awards to individuals who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

This award honors and recognizes outstanding contributions to international understanding by graduate/undergraduate international students (holding non-immigrant status) enrolled in full-time resident instruction or its equivalent.

Application Deadline: January 20, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Graduate

Value of Award: $1,500.00 each

Number of Awards: 4

Eligibility:

Applicants must be all full-time graduate or undergraduate international students (holding non-immigrant status) enrolled in an academic program at any Penn State campus who have exhibited exemplary contributions furthering international understanding.

Applicants will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Applicants are expected to have a high school diploma.

How to Apply: Applicants are recommended to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. After that, you can apply through the Frisbey Award Application Form for this fund.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

