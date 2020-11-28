LG offers free laundry services in Benin, Edo States

Electronic company, LG says not less than 25,000 families in Nigeria have benefited from its free laundry services, which it started in 2018 in Lagos.

The Head of Corporate Marketing Division of the company, West African operations, Hari Ellurru, made this known on Wednesday in Benin during the launch of the free laundry service scheme in the city.

He said the gesture, which has been extended to Port Harcourt and Kano where over 300,000 clothes have been washed, was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said, “The major objective is to help the people who are in need and to improve their hygiene. That is why we have come up with this. The machines can serve up to three years and after that we will renovate it.

“We started the programme in the year 2018 in Lagos and we have seen the positive result and then we expanded to Port Harcourt as well as Kano. We now have Benin City and I can say that we have washed 300,000 clothes with 25,000 families benefiting.

“This can serve forty families in a day. It can wash up to 500 clothes per day. We have invested a lot in setting up the laundry and this will serve for a long time.

“We have made this available to direct users at no cost to them whilst we wash and dry their clothes within 24 hours when they drop off. Hopefully, those who benefit will become our customers in the future.

He said the technologically-advanced set of commercial washing machines/dryers would not only improve the living conditions, as well as support the daily washing needs of people in the date, but would also save time because of its high efficiency.

On his part, General Manager, Home Appliances of the company in West Africa, Brian Kang, said the gesture was a social investment the company was happy to make and that it would be replicated in other parts of the country soon.

