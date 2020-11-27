Zedvance Partners With AMARA MEDICARE to Offer Discounted Health Plans to Customers

Leading consumer finance company, Zedvance, has announced a partnership agreement with AMARA MEDICARE that will enable its customers in Lagos have access to discounted health benefits on eye, dental or ENT care services.

The company disclosed the partnership at its Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, November 26th, 2020.

According to the Managing Director of Zedvance Finance, Ever Obi, the partnership is part of the company’s commitment to always put its customers first. “As a customer-centric fintech company, we believe there is no better way to support our customers at this time than to care about their health”, he said.

“With this partnership with AMARA MEDICARE, all new and existing customers with a Zedvance loan of N100,000 and above will get up to 50% discount on eye, dental or ENT care services at any of the clinic’s centres in Lagos. This offer will be available from 1st – 31st December 2020.”

Speaking further on the initiative, Emeka Emenike, co-founder of AMARA MEDICARE noted that customers of Zedvance will have access to 50% off hearing tests (Audiometry) and teeth whitening at Amara Medicare centres in Ikoyi, VGC, Eleganza Gardens, Ajah and Sangotedo. They can also get 25% off ophthalmic services”.

AMARA MEDICARE is a patient centric healthcare company focused on the ophthalmic, ENT and dental segment.

