Lagos disburses N100m for innovation

OUT of the N250 million Tech Fund Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled at the first edition of the Art of Lagos Technology 2.0 last year, the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) has disbursed N100 million, it was gathered on Thursday.

The state government said in line with its Smart City agenda of making Lagos a 21st century economy, it will through the Office of Innovation and Technology, organise the second edition of Art of Technology Lagos 2.0. curated by Eko Innovation Centre.

It said the two-day conference will bring together tech minds from across the world physically and virtually between Dec 3 and 4.

Rebuilding Lagos

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the Presidential Address on: ‘Lagos, Driving a Smarter and Efficient Nigeria’ while the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isah Pantami will speak on: ‘Nigeria in the Eyes of the World: The data approach.’

With ‘Smart Data, SMARTER Lagos,’ as theme, AoT Lagos 2.0 will facilitate multi-stakeholder discussions, exchanges and collaborations along the data value chain as an enabler of a Smarter Lagos. The conversation will centre on the fundamental role data plays in connecting the city with its citizens. Together, delegates will rub minds on how data can be collected, collated, analysed and deployed for governance, commerce and development.

16 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)