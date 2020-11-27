Fintech, FCMB drive contactless payment notification

A fintech company and payment service provider, NetPlusDotCom, has said it partnered with First City Monument Bank to develop and deploy a notification service for merchants that enables account transfer payment notification on Point of Sale devices and merchant apps.

It said this in a statement entitled ‘NetPlusDotCom and FCMB partner to drive contactless payment notification’.

The firm said the service, running on the NIBSS Instant Payment platform, would make it easier for merchants with an FCMB account and their customers to transact on existing PoS payment infrastructure already provided by the bank.

With the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said, payment service providers and financial institutions had gone the extra mile to make financial transactions more secure, safer and easier for all segments of the society.

11 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)